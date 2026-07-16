Groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of construction at the Fancsy Family Hospital

A ground-breaking ceremony at the site of the Fancsy Family Hospital was held Thursday morning where Windsor Regional Hospital staff were joined by Premier Doug Ford, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, Essex County Warden Hilda MacDonald, and more. July 16, 2026.

Construction at Windsor-Essex’s new acute care hospital has officially begun.

A ground-breaking ceremony at the site of the Fancsy Family Hospital was held Thursday morning where Windsor Regional Hospital staff were joined by Premier Doug Ford, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, Essex County Warden Hilda MacDonald, and more.

am800-news-fancsy-ford-july-16-2026 Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Fancsy Family Hospital. July 16, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

Windsor Regional Hospital officials confirmed last month that shovels would be in the ground sometime in July for the first phase of work.

A building permit has been obtained, and hydro has been brought to the site in preparation for this work.

EllisDon first prepared the property with trailers, hoarding, fencing, and other site preparations.

After today, construction will continue onsite until the doors of the new acute care hospital open.

Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO Kristin Kennedy says this hospital will transform healthcare in Windsor-Essex.

“I know how much this project means to Windsor-Essex, I know how badly this hospital is needed, and I know the difference it will make for our patients, our staff, and our families, and the entire region for generations to come.”

She says the region will see movement on the site from now moving forward.

“Construction will begin in the northeast corner of the property, and continue across the site to the east and to the south until the hospital is built through all three phases.”

Kennedy says the first phase includes a 700-vehicle parking garage, an education and administrative building, and site infrastructure.

“While this is being built, our team is continuing to advance Phase 2 and Phase 3. The tendering process to select a team to design, build, and finance the diagnostic and treatment block - the clinical heart of the building - is underway.”

In 2014, officials said the estimated cost of the project at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession was $2-billion, however an updated price tag has yet to be provided by officials.

Since 2017, the City of Windsor and the County of Essex have allocated funding for the new build, with the city and county contributing $100 million each.

Construction of the multi-billion-dollar hospital at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession, not far from Windsor Airport, is being split into three phases.

Phase 1 involves the construction of a three-storey Education and Administrative Centre and simulation centre, a 700-vehicle parking garage, and other site infrastructure. EllisDon Construction was selected as the construction manager for this phase, and construction is expected to begin in mid-2026.

Phase 2 is the largest part of the project, involving the construction of a five-storey Diagnostic and Treatment Block that will include Emergency and Trauma Services, Regional Cancer Services, Surgical Services, and Women’s and Children’s Services along with advanced diagnostics and the central utility plant.

Phase 3, which will focus on the Inpatient Tower, a nine-storey building that will house the majority of the hospital’s inpatient beds, the In-Centre Dialysis Unit, and essential support services.

Once complete, the new hospital will have 50 per cent more space than the current two hospital sites-the Ouellette Campus and the Met Campus-combined.