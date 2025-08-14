A construction manager has been selected to oversee the building of Phase One of the new acute care hospital in Windsor.

EllisDon has been chosen, marking a major step forward in the newly named Fancsy Family Hospital project.

“This announcement is another exciting and tangible step toward delivering the new state-of-the-art hospital our community has been waiting for,” said Karen Riddell, Acting President and CEO and Chief Nursing Executive of Windsor Regional Hospital. “By selecting EllisDon, we are partnering with a team that has a proven track record in delivering complex healthcare infrastructure. This early work will set the stage for the full build and bring us closer to a facility that will meet the needs of our patients, families, and staff for decades to come.”

Phase one of construction includes an administrative centre with an auditorium, a simulation training centre, classrooms, office space, parking garage and infrastructure.

That work is expected to take approximately three years to complete and those elements will be integrated with the main hospital build for one seamless campus.

Windsor Regional Hospital says a ground breaking is on track for 2026, if not sooner.

According to a release, EllisDon was selected through a competitive procurement process for enabling works, based on proven experience in delivering large-scale health and infrastructure projects including the Brampton Civic Hospital, which opened in 2007 and the Oakville Trafalgar memorial Hospital, which opened in 2015. In addition, they are currently working on the South Niagara Project as well as the Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital and Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children.

A separate tendering process will be initiated later this year to begin major construction on the hospital itself.

The cost to the build the new hospital has increased 'significantly' but officials have not yet revealing the new estimated price tag.

In 2014, the cost of the project at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession was $2-billion.