A $1-million donation to Windsor-Essex's new hospital.

Members of two Collavino families have made a $1-million donation toward the Fancsy Family Hospital to support vital equipment and technologies needed at the future acute care facility.

The Collavino Family Cardio-Pulmonary Diagnostic Lab at the hospital will commemorate their contribution.

The joint donation from cousins Loris, Paolo and Renzo Collavino and their families was announced on Friday at the Ouellette campus of Windsor Regional Hospital, home of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab and Coronary Care Unit.

According to Windsor Regional, the Collavinos have a long history of giving that spans health care, conservation, the arts, education and more. This $1-million gift is their largest donation to-date.

Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO Karen Riddell says they are so thankful for this donation.

"Donors like the Collavinos will ensure that our new hospital is equip with the best equipment and technology for the residents of Windsor-Essex. It is even more meaningful to celebrate this gift on the heels of our recent announcement - Phase 2 of the new hospital officially went to tender at the end of January."

Riddell says this is a critical donation.

"To Loris, Paolo, Renzo Collavino, we are all so thankful to donors like you, without your families these vital equipment purchases for our new hospital would not be possible. This is the real power of philanthropy, and showcases what is possible when our community comes together."

Claudio Pullo, Director of Diagnostic Imaging at Windsor Regional Hospital, says this donation will provide access to state-of-the-art equipment to help save lives.

"The Collavino Family Cardio-Pulmonary Diagnostic Lab at the new hospital will offer comprehensive heart and lung testing that will be crucial to diagnosing and monitoring cardiovascular and respiratory conditions."

While hospitals in the province are primarily paid for by the province, the local community is responsible for funding 10 per cent of hospital construction costs, as well as 100 per cent of the costs for furniture, fixtures, equipment, parking and shell space.

The Fancsy Family Hospital will be a state-of-the-art hospital located at Cabana Road East (formerly County Road 42) and the 9th Concession.