TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs are placing captain Auston Matthews on the injured reserve list with an upper-body injury.

The move, which is retroactive to Dec. 20, comes a couple hours before the Maple Leafs' matinee against the New York Islanders.

A team spokesman says Matthews has not experienced any setbacks, adding the IR move allows the club to recall a player.

Matthews, who has battled the unspecified upper-body issue throughout the season, last played on Dec. 20. He has 11 goals and 12 assists over 24 games this season.

The Leafs also say that defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Pontus Homberg will miss the game due to illness.

Defenceman Marshall Rifai is being recalled from the team's AHL affiliate.