A 34-year-old man, who was listed as Canada’s fifth most wanted fugitive , and wanted in connection to a summertime shooting on Windsor's Erie Street has been arrested.

In the early morning hours of Jun. 29, 2024, officers responded to a fight in the 700 block of Erie Street East, where witnesses reported seeing Phillip Grant fire a single gunshot before fleeing. No one was injured in that incident.

Grant was named in Dec. 2024 to the Be On The Lookout (BOLO) Program's list of Canada's most wanted fugitives following two Toronto homicides in 2022.

On Jan. 8, Grant was arrested by members of theOPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad, with the assistance of the Windsor Police Service and the Toronto Police Emergency Task Force.

Police say Grant has been charged with two counts of second degree murder, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to order.