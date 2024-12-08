A 34-year-old man wanted in connection to a summertime shooting on Windsor's Erie Street has now been ranked as Canada's fifth most wanted fugitives.

In the early morning hours of June 29, officers responded to a fight in the 700 block of Erie Street East, where witnesses reported seeing Phillip Grant fire a single gunshot before fleeing. No one was injured in that incident.

Grant was named to the Be On The Lookout (BOLO) Program's list of Canada's most wanted fugitives following two Toronto homicides in 2022.

On Dec. 3, the program updated its list and rankings of fugitives, ranking Grant as the fifth most wanted.

$50,000 is being offered for information leading to Grant's arrest.