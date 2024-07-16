Retired AM800 CKLW host Lisa Williams has been named as the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient by the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Williams retired in May after spending spending 38 years at CKLW .



She says when she was blown away after being told she was this years recipient.



"So grateful for the acknowledgment. I think an award from your community is always so special. It's no secret I love this community and I really feel privileged to have served it in the capacity that I did, for as long as I did. So I mean this is quite something. I'm- I'm so honoured."



She says during her tenure she used her platform to elevate and bring awareness to many causes in the community.



"I think I've always talked on the air about the well being of our community as a whole, and how important it is for people to take care of themselves. Mental health has always been at the forefront of a lot of the conversations that we had on our morning show over the years. And of course lately it's been something that's in the news all the time."



She says retirement has been treating her great.



"It's an adjustment for sure. You go from extremely busy days, to ones where you're really not sure what time it is, or what day it is, but I'm taking a few months to just sort of lay low and catch up on my sleep. And then I plan on doing other things in the future. I'm not exactly sure what that is yet but, I'll be getting busy once again."



Williams says winning the same award as 2023 recipient Dr. Patti France and lifelong friend Jennifer Jones, who was the 2022 winner, makes this extra special to her.



President & CEO of the Chamber, Rakesh Naidu says the chamber is delighted with the board’s decision.



"She's been a stellar individual on-air, off-air, she's contributed a lot to the community. So we couldn't have picked a better choice for this year's lifetime achievement award recipient. So we are very delighted and we're excited and we're looking forward to the event."



Board chair Tal Czudner says the award recognizes someone who has made significant contributions in the community.



"Everybody who knows Lisa knows how much she's done to kind of help bring news to the community, but also she's been very good about supporting ventures in the community. That's why she's a great choice and I'm happy to be the chair that nominated and put Lisa's name forward as the winner."



The event will take place on the evening of Oct. 18, 2024, at the Giovanni Caboto Club.

