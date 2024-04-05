It's the end of an era at AM800 CKLW.

Lisa Williams, the longtime co-host of The Morning Drive has announced her retirement.



She will be turning off her microphone for the final time on Friday, May 31, 2024.



Williams' has been apart of AM800 since 1986, starting out as a board op.



She also did part time sales along with part time on air work in 1988.



In 1992, Williams became the full time co-host of the morning show alongside the late Cam Gardiner.



In 2003, Gardiner retired and was replaced by current co-host Mike Kakuk.



Williams made the official announcement live on-air Friday morning on AM800.



"It's been an honour and a privilege to have connected with our morning listeners for almost four decades. My role on The Morning Drive has always been a labour of love, but I've decided to make this change because there are many more things I want to do," said Williams. "I'm grateful for having the opportunity to work alongside so many remarkable and talented people who have left a mark on my heart. Our show has always been about the listeners. It has been a shared experience, a daily ritual, and a platform for connection as the day begins. The support of our incredible audience has made The Morning Drive not just a radio show, but a community."

Her passion for sharing stories affecting the local community has resonated with listeners and played a pivotal role in supporting AM800 as the most dependable source of information for the Windsor-Essex region.

After 38-years in radio, Williams says she's looking forward to more time with family, traveling, and continuing her involvement in local causes and community events.



The Morning Drive is the #1 morning show in Windsor-Essex.



It airs weekday mornings from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.

