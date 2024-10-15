Upgrades to the Leamington Marina parking lot are scheduled to begin this week.

The municipality said the upgrades include reconfiguration and repaving to enhance accessibility and improve overall facilities.



The marina will be closed starting Wednesday, Oct. 16. There will be no access to the Marina parking lot or boat ramp after this date to accommodate these improvements.



Boat removal deadline: Boats currently docked at the Marina must be removed before October 16. After this date, the boat ramp will not be available for use.

