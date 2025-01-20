WASHINGTON - The Keke Palmer buddy comedy "One of Them Days" has opened in first place on the North American box office charts on a particularly slow Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

According to studio estimates on Sunday, the R-rated movie earned $11.6 million through Sunday, beating Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" by a hair.

By the end of Monday's holiday, however, "Mufasa" will have the edge.

Universal and Blumhouse's R-rated horror "Wolf Man" opened in third place with $10.6 million.

It was overall one of the slowest MLK holiday weekends since 1997.