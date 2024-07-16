Jesse McCartney will be performing on the Colosseum stage this fall.

The singer is bringing his All's Well Tour Part 2 to Caesars Windsor on October 11.

His first three albums consecutively bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 with the singles "Beautiful Soul" minted Gold and "Leavin'" certified Platinum.

McCartney has spent the last two and a half decades evolving in the public eye, from his start with the boy band Dream Street to launching a solo career, landing TV and film roles, and becoming an award-winning video game voice actor.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

Ticket can be purchased through the Caesars Windsor website, or Ticketmaster.