(Jerusalem) -- Iran has reportedly launched airstrikes on Israel.

That's according to the Israeli Defense Forces, with initial reports saying as many as a hundred missiles were launched at Israel.



This comes after the U.S. said earlier today it had indications that Iran was "preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel."



The official went on to say the U.S. is "actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack."



Shortly before the airstrikes, a suspected terror shooting at a light station south of Tel Aviv reportedly left several Israelis dead.



This comes as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, increasing fears about an all-out regional war.

