Another seizure at an illegal magic mushroom store - this time in Chatham-Kent.

According to Chatham police, a raid took place on Wednesday, January 15, at 1:30 p.m. at FunGuyz on on St. Clair Street.

During the search, police seized approximately $23,000 worth of psilocybin.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service urges property owners to be aware of legal implications if their property is being used for illegal activities. They warn that property involved in criminal enterprises can be seized and subject to potential forfeiture.

Despite the company stating that all of the storefronts would close at the end of November 2024, multiple locations remained open - including the downtown Windsor location.

Earlier this month, the Windsor location was raided twice within one week. In both raids, over $20,000 of products were seized.