NEW YORK - Ichiro Suzuki became the first Japanese player chosen for baseball's Hall of Fame, falling one vote shy of unanimous when he was elected along with CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner.

Suzuki received 393 of 394 votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Sabathia was on 342 ballots and Wagner on 325, which was 29 more than the 296 needed for the required 75%.

Sabathia and Suzuki were elected in their first appearance on the ballot. Wagner made it on his 10th and final try.

The trio will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 27 along with Dave Parker and Dick Allen, voted in last month by the classic era committee.

Mariano Rivera remains the only player to get 100% of the vote from the BBWAA.