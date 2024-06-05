The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is preparing to host its largest fundraising event of the year.

'Strays on Streetcorners' will see volunteers stationed at major intersections throughout Windsor, Lasalle, Amherstburg, and Tecumseh collecting donations from passing cars.

Executive Director Melanie Coulter says the volunteers will have signs and pouches when they are on the street corners.

"This time of year we have a lot of animals coming in, there's lots of wildlife in need, and lots of kittens coming in, but donations tend to be lower than other times of the year,' she says.

The funds collected from the three-day event help fund the shelters' humane programs, including adoption, the rescue of sick and injured domestic and wild animals, spaying and neutering of community cats, and public humane education.

Volunteers will be out from 7:15 a.m.–9:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7, and then from 10:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

The fundraiser collected over $50,000 in 2023.

Along with cash donations, members of the public can also support the campaign by texting STRAYS to 20222 to make a one-time $10 donation.