Hospital systems across southwestern Ontario continue to be restored following a global Microsoft outage that began early Friday morning .

Toronto-based cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike says the problem happened when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.



The issue affected Microsoft 365 apps and services, and escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing it.



A joint release from area hospitals state they continue to make "great progress restoring systems".



"The majority of clinical systems have been restored and remaining non-clinical systems will be completed over the weekend," said the release. "While wait times have been reduced significantly due to these efforts, patients may experience minor delays over the course of the weekend. Hospitals will contact patients directly if there is an impact to appointments or procedures."



The outage grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air and affected companies and services around the world.



Significant delays were also reported at the Ambassador Bridge and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel heading into the U.S.

