Hospitals across southwestern Ontario are impacted by a global Microsoft outage that began early Friday morning.

Significant delays are also reported at the Ambassador Bridge and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel heading into the U.S.



Major U.S. airlines have grounded flights and Porter Airlines has cancelled all flights until noon.



Metro Airport in Detroit is telling people to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.



It's all because of an update issued from Texas-based CrowdStrike to computers running Windows.



A joint news release says the hospitals regional I-T service provider -- TransForm -- is working to restore things.



Longer wait times are expected in emergency departments and surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, diagnostic imaging patients will be contacted directly by your hospital.

.@WindsorPolice on scene directing traffic at the Windsor-Detroit tunnel entrance at Wyandotte and Goyeau. Wait times have changed throughout the morning but officials now say 45-60mins to enter the US and less than 10mins to enter Canada. #cklw @AM800CKLW pic.twitter.com/OTlXAmPvEK — Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) July 19, 2024

What to expect:

Emergency Department: Expect longer wait times today

Surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, diagnostic imaging (X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound, mammography):

You will be contacted directly by your hospital if this outage impacts your appointment or procedure. — Windsor Regional Hospital (@WRHospital) July 19, 2024

Some of the airlines that operate at DTW have reported being affected by a global technology issue. As operations return to normal, there may still be delays and cancellations. Please check your flight status with your airline. pic.twitter.com/5dRZf2phLn — DTW Airport (@DTWeetin) July 19, 2024