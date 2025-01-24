NEW YORK - They call her the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' for a reason.

The late great Tina Turner died in 2023 after a long illness.

She left behind a vast catalog of classics.

And now there's a previously unreleased song to enjoy titled "Hot For You Baby."

It is the first previously unreleased song featured on the forthcoming 40th anniversary edition of her career-defining album, "Private Dancer."

The collection is out March 21.

"Hot For You Baby" was written by Australian singer John Paul Young and produced by John Carter.

It was originally meant to be included on the 1984 album.