The lights are on at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor.

A tree lighting ceremony took place Tuesday morning for the hospital's 38th annual Tree of Lights campaign.

The campaign raises funds for the HDGH Patient Benevolent Fund.

People who donate to the campaign will have a paper ornament hung on the tree in Ken Lewenza Sr. Lobby at 1453 Prince Rd., as well as an ornament to bring home to place on their own tree.

Shari Cunningham, former Chair of the Foundation Board at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, says the fund this year helps patients with dire needs—with no other way to fund them.

"Somebody got a mattress for when they went home because they didn't have one on their bed," she says. "So we're talking the very basics of things for people. We helped with funeral costs on someone else; it's just whatever staff feel that that person needs."

Cunningham says there are a number of people who interact with the patients daily.

"There's physiotherapy, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, the nurses, the people that clean the room; they're an important part of the team as well," she says. "Everyone is talking and supporting our patient on their journey to wellness."

Cunningham says there is support for patients once they go home.

"You've had your time here, and then staff support you in your transition home, and then if you need further rehab beyond that, you can come to the outpatient care," she says. "So, it's a fabulous, inclusive, wraparound service for our clients that we're really, really proud of."

The HDGH Patient Benevolent Fund provides crucial assistance to patients who are facing financial challenges to help them meet practical and often urgent needs.

To support the campaign and honour someone special this holiday season, the public can call 519-257-5234.