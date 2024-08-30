One person is facing multiple weapons and drug trafficking-related charges in connection with a drug bust in Windsor that left one officer injured.

On Aug. 28, members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit, or DIGS Unit, located an individual suspected of trafficking drugs at a parking lot in the 4600 block of Seminole Street.

Officers from the Emergency Services Unit quickly arrived and boxed in the suspect's vehicle, at which point he rammed their police car in a failed attempt to flee.

Police soon removed the suspect from his vehicle and arrested him after a brief struggle.

During the struggle, police say an officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was admitted to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Investigators seized a loaded Glock 26 9mm handgun, 19 tablets of diazepam, 15.5 tablets of oxycodone, three cellular phones, and $11,880 in Canadian currency.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle returned 162 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 11 grams of cocaine, and 29 grams of crack cocaine, as well as three additional cellular phones and two digital scales.

The total value of drugs seized during the operation was $12,447.50.

A 21-year-old suspect is facing 14 charges:

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely oxycodone

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely diazepam

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crack cocaine

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

• Failure to stop for police

• Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without a licence

• Possession of a prohibited or restricted device without a licence

• Contravening s. 117(h) of the Firearms Act (regarding storage, handling, and transportation)

• Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

• Possession of a loaded firearm

• Possession of a firearm obtained by crime outside of Canada

• Carrying a concealed weapon

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.