Full road closures begin Tuesday through a section of Windsor's Sandwich Town for construction work.

As of June 4, Sandwich Street will be completely closed between Chappell Avenue and Chewett Street to complete work on new watermains and to begin preparatory work for road construction.

Dan Krueger, Project Manager for Amico Infrastructures, says the full closure will be moving during the work, one to two blocks at a time.

"Do the removals and put the granular, curbs, and asphalt back in, with the associated street scaping. Unfortunately, the full closures block by block are all dependent on the scope of work and what's required within those blocks," he says.

Local access within the full closure will be provided, as well as garbage services and emergency personnel as required.

The overall project began in mid-April.

Krueger says they've been trying to work with everyone impacted during the project.

"We're working with residents, Bridging North America, WDBA, all the stakeholders in the job, and responding as fast as we can to all the concerns or requirements of the business owners," he says.

Detours will be in place to allow drivers to still access Sandwich Town.

As part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, Sandwich Street will be reconstructed by Bridging North America.