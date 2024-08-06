Four people have been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash in east Windsor.

It happened around 1:30 Tuesday morning at the intersection of Lauzon Line and Lauzon Road.



According to Windsor police, a pickup truck travelling northbound on Lauzon Road collided with a sedan travelling eastbound on Lauzon Line.



Police say the impact of the collision caused the pickup truck to overturn, trapping the driver.



The driver had to be extricated by Windsor fire and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Two passengers from the pickup along with the driver of the sedan were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Police say officers determined the driver of the pickup truck was impaired by drug and was arrested at hospital for driving while impaired.



Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

