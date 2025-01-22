The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) has announced the appointment of its newest board trustee, who will fill the seat left vacant by Sarah Cipkar, who resigned last November .

20-year-old Malek Mekawi was selected through a public interview and board vote on Jan. 20. Mekawi was one of 10 candidates shortlisted for interviews.

He will represent wards 3, 4, and 10 for the remainder of the term, ending in Oct. 2026.

"I am honoured to serve and bring a fresh perspective to the Board," said Mekawi. "I look forward to working with and earning the trust of trustees, staff, and the community to support our diverse student population."

Currently in his third year of electrical and computer engineering studies at the University of Windsor, Mekawi previously served as a student trustee in 2021-2022, gaining valuable insights and connections within the board.