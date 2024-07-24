Former Paralympian Danielle Campo McLeod can add motivational speaker to her impressive resume.

Campo McLeod won the SpeakerSlam event held in Toronto last week, in a competition against 9 other speakers in the category of perseverance.



After giving birth to her daughter Morgan back in 2021 Campo McLeod spent nine days on life support after her body became septic, and in all spent more than two weeks in the ICU.



As part of the competition, she had to cut down her life's story into a five minute speech that she admits was challenging.



Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Campo McLeod admitted a year ago she wouldn't have guessed this is where life would take her.



"I would've said you're crazy, but it just kind of came out. I love sharing my story, I learned about SpeakerSlam, and I kind of did some looking into what it's all about. I thought this is something that I could totally do and it pushes me out of my comfort zone," she said.



She says she didn't realize how much the nature of competition still remains in her blood, and she's used to doing keynotes that are an hour or more so it was certainly tough cutting it down.



"Very exciting to figure out what are you going to say and how are you going to say it. What's different for me about competing in a speaking engagement like this is that there are judges. They're not necessarily judging your story but the way that you deliver it."



Campo McLeod says it's personal, you're vulnerable, and she's often asked how she can reflect back on the tough times in front of an audience.



"For me it really gives that pain that purpose. I've said it time and time again I'm so grateful for this community, Windsor and Essex County has stood behind me in everything I do. Sharing my story is healing for me, but I also know that there are other people out there going through many different obstacles," she said.



Following her win last week, Campo McLeod is now qualified to compete in the Grand Slam for Inspirational Speaker of the Year which takes place in November.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides