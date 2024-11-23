The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy today with the wind out of the northwest gusting to 40. High 7 or 45.

This evening: Cloudy. Wind out of the west at 20. Low plus 4 or 39.

Tomorrow: Clouds to start the day -- making way for a little bit of sun mixed with clouds. High 7 or 45.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low 6 or 43.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9 or 48.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 3 or 37.

Wednesday: A mixed sky. High plus 2 or 36.