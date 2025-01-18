The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Rain changing to snow this morning... forecast is calling for around 5 cm's worth...then ending this afternoon. Wind out of the north gusting to 50, with the temperature falling to minus 4, but will feel like minus 9/16F this afternoon.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Low minus 10, but feeling like minus 15/5F overnight.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of flurries late in the afternoon. High minus 5, but feeling like minus 10/14F.

Monday: A mixed sky with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 13 or 9.

Tuesday: High minus 14/7F under a mix of sun and cloud.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 12 or 10.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5 or 23.