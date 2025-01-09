LOS ANGELES - Firefighters are battling to control major fires in the Los Angeles area that have killed five people, ravaged communities from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena and caused thousands of people to frantically flee their homes.

Ferocious winds that drove the flames and prompted chaotic evacuations have calmed somewhat and are not expected to be as powerful Thursday.

That could provide an opportunity for firefighters to make progress in reining in blazes that have hopscotched across the sprawling region.

Flames did flare up overnight but sparks mostly drifted upward.

Firefighters have made major progress on a fire that broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night.