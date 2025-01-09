LOS ANGELES - A fast-moving fire has broken out in the Hollywood Hills about a mile from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

About 130,000 people were under evacuation orders from out-of-control Los Angeles wildfires Wednesday.

At least five people have been killed. Nearly 2,000 structures have been destroyed in the two fires, and the number is expected to increase.

Three major blazes that erupted Tuesday have grown substantially.

The fires have blanketed LA with a thick cloud of smoke and ash and ravaged the city from the Pacific Coast to inland Pasadena.

One of the fires has become the most destructive in the modern history of the city of LA.