The Walkerville Distillery District Night Market team has announced that the August 30 Night Market has been postponed due to threats of extreme weather conditions in the forecast on Friday evening.

The final Night Market of the season will now take place on Friday, September 27.



Organizers say they apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but they're making this difficult decision to postpone due to the combination of lightning, thunderstorms and severe wind posing significant risks to the safety of our staff, attendees and our vendors.

"We understand and appreciate the preparation and effort our vendors go through in leading up to the WDD Night Market and hope the community still supports these local small businesses any way they can," the statement went on to read.

The market runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is located on Argyle Rd between Brant Street and Wyandotte Street, right in front of the Walkerville Brewery.



The Night Market welcomes attendees of all ages, ensuring there's something for everyone, including food and drink options alongside diverse shopping experiences.



Admission to the event is free.