Expanded primary healthcare for downtown and area residents is coming to University Avenue West.

Windsor Essex Community Health Centre (weCHC) is set to open a new medical hub at 1200 University Avenue West.

weCHC is relocating its services from 711 Pelissier Street.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, weCHC's executive director Nancy Brockenshire says the new clinic is a significant step forward offering modern, spacious exam rooms.

"We offer foot care, we have four nurse practitioners, we will have a physician one day a week, we offer diabetes education and we have a diabetes nurse and dietician on site. We have social work, we have addictions support workers, we have hepatitis C workers, as well as health promotion and education classes."

She says it's important to keep emergency rooms clear for those that need the acute care.

"What we focus on is proactive health, and being attached to primary care, you get to know your clients, you get to help them. This is wraparound services, and our goal is to keep people healthier. Healthy community helps everybody, we do not want to be blocking emergency departments."

Brockenshire says the clinic will feature an on-site pharmacy for a one stop shop.

"More room, easy access in, it's on a bus route, it is five minutes from our current location, more exam rooms, a lot more space for our staff who are extremely excited to get in and get going."

The facility will open on Monday Nov. 4 and interested patients are invited to drop in to see if the facility would be a good fit for them.