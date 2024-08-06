The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood watch for the region after Environment Canada earlier Tuesday issued a rainfall warning.

The national weather service says locally heavy rainfall in excess of 50 mm with isolated amounts approaching 75 mm can be expected Tuesday.



ERCA says areas that see these higher amounts are expected to experience ponding in low areas with smaller drains and creeks flowing full and fast.



Smaller watercourses may spill their banks into adjunct lands.



Last Friday, an isolated part of the Municipality of Lakeshore, between the Belle River and the Ruscom River, experienced high amounts of rainfall in a very short amount of time and caused Moison Creek and other smaller drainage features in the area breach their banks and flood adjacent lands.



The ground in this area is not expected to infiltrate rainfall as quickly as it normally would due the previous heavy rainfall.



The flood watch will remain in effect until 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.



People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.



The combination of slippery banks and fast-moving water can be dangerous.



Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.

