The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood watch for the region amid a rainfall warning issued earlier Friday by Environment Canada .

The flood watch is in effect until Saturday at noon.



ERCA says a stationary storm is present over the northern area of the region that has produced rainfall amounts up to 35 mm since Friday morning.



Forecasts suggest that this storm can continue through the day and produce total amounts of rain up to 100 mm in some areas.



The most affected areas will be the tributaries that flow northerly through Windsor, Tecumseh, and Lakeshore, however, this is variable and depends on the areas that may receive higher volumes of rain.



Smaller drains and creeks are expected to fill, and larger watercourses may rise to spill into low lying areas.



People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.



The combination of slippery banks and fast-moving water can be dangerous.



Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.

