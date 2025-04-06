Another busy month for LaSalle police.
The police service released its March traffic stats on social media, and according to police, officers conducted 391 traffic stops and handed out 446 tickets.
The police service says four stunt driving charges were laid along with six impaired driving charges and two drive with no insurance charges.
LaSalle police say three alcohol related suspensions were also issued.
@LaSallePoliceON's committed to keeping our roads safe. As the warmer weather arrives and schedules begin to fill, we're reminding drivers to plan accordingly. If you're drinking alcohol, plan for a safe ride home. When you put yourself behind the wheel, everyone's lives are risk