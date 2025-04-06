Exciting news for Windsor's pickleball community.

The new Pickleplex Social Club in the east end is officially open.

The complex is located in the Eastown Shopping Centre at 1950 Lauzon Road, and features six courts, a full pro shop, a party room, and social gathering spaces.

Chief Operating Officer Gina Facca says they have sold out the very first weekend but still invite the community to come check out the facility.

"Drop on by and we can show this fabulous space, and see what it's all about, it's like nothing anybody has ever seen in the pickleball world in Windsor for sure," Facca said.

She says the sport of pickleball has its benefits.

"Truly, truly I say this, it's for mind, body and soul," said Facca. "It can be life changing, people meet new people that they never had an oppouritnity to meet before, learn a skill, get out and get active, and it puts a smile on your face honestly."

Facca says the club offers once a week a one hour learn to play session.

"From there if you're interested in learning more, we have four week sessions, they go one time a week for an hour with the city's best coach, Mike Graff, who has taught over 3,000 people to play the game," she said.

The complex is approximately 18,000 square feet and will be open 16 hours a day.

More information can be found here: https://pickleplexclub.ca/locations/windsor/ .

-With files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier and Live & Local with guest host Kristen Siapas