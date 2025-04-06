A 46-year-old man who was charged with multiple intimate partner violence-related offences has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.

In June 2024, the man was granted bail while facing a long list of charges, including seven counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, break-and-enter, forcible confinement, and failure to comply with a release order.

The offender, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, was released on bail with strict bail regulations that included house arrest and electronic monitoring.

In April, bail compliance officers investigated and learned the man had violated his bail conditions. On Friday, Windsor Police bail compliance officers, with assistance from the OPP-led Repeat Offender and Parole Enforcement Squad, located and arrested the offender in Kingsville.

He has now been charged with four counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Officers also arrested the man's surety, a 45-year-old woman, and charged her with one count of facilitating a breach of a release order.

A surety is an individual who agrees to supervise an accused person while they are out on bail to ensure they comply with their conditions.