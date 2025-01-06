Windsor police have pressed charges against a man in an impaired driving investigation.

On Saturday just before 11 a.m., police received reports of a potential impaired driver near Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Road.

Witnesses said a grey jeep was seen driving erratically and hit several vehicles. Officers found the vehicle stopped on the shoulder of Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive.

Police reportedly smelled a strong scent of alcohol on the accused’s breath and saw other signs of impairment, like glassy eyes and slurred speech. Police added several alcohol bottles were seen inside the vehicle.

The man was arrested and taken to police headquarters where officers said he failed a breath test.

The driver is now facing charges for impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.