TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he needs a new mandate in order to deal with four years of a Donald Trump presidency in the United States.

Ontario's next provincial election is scheduled for June 2026, but over the past several months, Ford has left the door open to calling a vote before then.

Today, he gave one of his clearest signals yet that a provincial election is top of mind.

Trump did not specifically mention Canada or his threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs in his inauguration speech today, but an official has indicated the president will tell federal agencies to study trade issues, including alleged unfair trade and currency practices by Canada, Mexico and China.

Trump also spoke of boosting American manufacturing, in particular building more cars — and Ford says that indicates the president will target Ontario, which has a large auto manufacturing sector, whether it is tomorrow or a month down the road.

Ford, who last week said he would need a new mandate to spend tens of billions of dollars to deal with the effects of tariffs once in they're place, now says he will need a "clear mandate from the people of Ontario to fight against these tariffs."