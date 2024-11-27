An annual U.S. Thanksgiving holiday tradition continues for a local church.

Cottam United Church is hosting its annual American Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner fundraiser on Thursday, November 28.

Turkey fundraising committee captain Rick Mayea says it's the 78th year for the event.

He says the church has already sold more than 1,000 meals.

"Our target is to produce and send out 1,200 meals in just a little over four hours like we do every year is what we're doing this year," says Mayea.

He says nearly 100 volunteers are preparing and making the meals.

Mayea says the church is hoping to sell more meals by Thursday morning.

"We're happy with 1,000, we're happy with 1,200, the community has been really good to us so I don't see a problem with hitting at least 1,100," says Mayea.

He says the event is a major fundraiser for the church.

Mayea says money raised goes into the church's 'general fund.'

"This year we are putting a little bit more back into equipment because we have an aging group of volunteers, so we need to kind of look at, how do we do things make it a little easier for our aging volunteers," says Mayea.

The turkey dinner costs $25 and meals will be distributed at the church between 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The church is located at 137 County Road 34 West.