Work is scheduled to begin next week on an $18 million investment to improve a section of Lauzon Parkway in Windsor.

Phase 3 of the Lauzon Parkway Sewer and Road Rehabilitation project will focus on a stretch of Lauzon Parkway from Hawthorne Drive to Cantelon Drive.

The work will include the addition of new storm and sanitary sewers; upgrades to watermains at the Hawthorne Drive and Cantelon Drive intersections; the installation of additional stormwater storage in underground pipes; along with new pavement, sidewalks, and a multi-use trail, covering about 600 linear metres of work.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says Lauzon is a critical piece of infrastructure for Windsor, and it's good to move forward.

"You can see this road is a concrete road, and so it's built for a lot of traffic; it's built for trucks. It's one that, when it gets into bad condition, is expensive to replace. But when you can actually make an investment like this and you've seen this is Phase 3, so we continue with the investments here, both above ground and underground, it moves the needle on so many of the master plans that we have; it's good to see the progress happening," he says.

Around 30,000 vehicles, including heavy trucks, travel daily on Lauzon Parkway to get to or from the E.C. Row Expressway.

Work is scheduled to start the week of June 24, with construction anticipated to be completed in December 2024, weather permitting, with the exception of boulevard restoration and infill concrete medians, which are planned to be completed by July 2025.

All businesses will remain open during construction, but lanes will be reduced in both directions.

Phase 1 of this project saw $2.6 million invested to fully rebuild the north and southbound lanes of Lauzon Parkway from Tecumseh Road East to Hawthorne Drive.

Phase 2 invested about $5.5 million to rebuild the north and southbound lanes of Lauzon Parkway from the E.C. Row Expressway to Cantelon Drive.

Each phase has included reconstructing lanes of concrete road, widening some parts to four lanes, installing an open-graded drainage layer beneath the road's surface to improve drainage of excess water to minimize flooding and improve road performance, rebuilding the multi-use asphalt trail on the east side of Lauzon Parkway, and replacing the concrete sidewalk on the west side.

The overall project began in 2021 after being fast-tracked due to the availability of funding advanced through the city's Asset Management Plan.