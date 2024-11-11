The City of Windsor will mark Remembrance Day on Monday with an annual service at the Cenotaph at City Hall Square in downtown.

The city is once again partnering with the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, local military representatives, Windsor Police Service and others to offer a meaningful Remembrance Day program.

The service is set to begin around 10:55 a.m.

Special guest speakers representing our Veterans this year include His Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) Hunter Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Commander Chris Elliott, and Silver Cross Mother Theresa Charbonneau.

Students from Grades 4 to 6 from Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School, and from Grades 5 to 6 from Dougall Avenue Public School will present messages of thanks and remembrance to local Veterans, and team up for a special reading of In Flanders Fields by John McCrae.

The service will be carried live on AM800.