The City of Windsor has hired a new commissioner of infrastructure services.

David Simpson will take on the role as the new city engineer and commissioner of infrastructure services, effective July 8, 2024.

Since 2017, Simpson has served as the director of public works at Oxford County, overseeing the operation and management of over $3.2 billion worth of municipal infrastructure.

Before serving in that position, he worked at Halton Region.

Simpson will replace Mark Winterton, who was brought out of retirement in November 2023 after Chris Nepszy was removed from the role of commissioner of infrastructure.

In a statement released from the city, thanks is offered to Mark Winterton "for his ongoing assistance while we transition the infrastructure portfolio to Mr. Simpson. Mr. Winterton continues to be a vital source of knowledge and inspiration for the corporation and for the betterment of the residents of Windsor as he continues to share his over 30 years of infrastructure knowledge."

Following his firing, Nepszy filed a nearly $1.55 million wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the city, in which he alleges a "top-down culture of corruption" at city hall.

All the claims in the documents have not been proven in court.