The City of Windsor and board of directors are looking to the public to provide feedback on their experiences at Roseland & Little River Golf Courses.

Little River Golf has closed for the season, while Roseland is still open to the public.

General manager Dave Deluzio says it's been at least five years since a survey was done to gather feedback.

"So this is something that we haven't done since I've been on board in 2019, a customer service survey feedback, and we're looking forward to it. So we're looking forward to getting everyone's opinion on their experiences."

He says the survey will touch on a number of topics.

"The golf course, their experience of the turf, interactions in the pro shop, the food and beverage side with the halfway hut, the beverage cart and also where they would like to see improvements, get feedback, what they feel that we're doing well and obviously in today's market, value for their dollar."

He says the survey is about hearing from those who support and patronize the golf facilities.

"This way we can take the information and come up with a game plan for 2025 and keep improving on our success, and where we might have shortfalls we can improve on those to ensure that people that are supporting our golf clubs, that they're getting everything that want, and we exceed their expectations."

Deluzio says Roseland is projecting record numbers by the end of season, with more than 40,000 rounds of golf played.

He also says the financial outlook for the end of the year is looking positive as well, however finalized numbers were not yet ready.

The survey is open until Dec. 16 and can be accessed via the links below.