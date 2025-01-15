Christmas tree collection has begun in the city.

Those with real Christmas trees in Windsor can dispose of them responsibly.

Christmas tree and yard waste collections are underway throughout the week in "A" zones, and then during the week of January 20 in "B" zones.

The city states that the trees are shredded into wood chips, so only real trees - not artificial - can be recycled.

As a reminder to residents, all decorations, lights, and stands need to be removed, trees longer than 6 feet must be cut in half, and any loose branches need to be bundled.

The tree can be placed at the curb on your assigned collection day, along with any other yard waste you may have, at 6 a.m.

Anyone with questions on collection is asked to contact 311.