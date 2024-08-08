The Chatham-Kent Police Service is asking for the public's help following three separate break-in's.

On Tuesday, police received a report of a residential break and enter in the area of Heather Drive in Chatham, which took place sometime over a three-week period.

According to police, unknown suspects attended the address and numerous items were taken, valuing approximately $20,000.

On Tuesday around 9 p.m. police received a report of a residential break and enter in the area of Windfield Crescent in Chatham which took place between August 3 and August 4. Police state that suspects stole a bicycle valuing approximately $750.

Then later that night on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., police received a report of a residential break-in around the area of Adelaide Street in Chatham, which took place within approximately two hours prior to calling police. Suspects allegedly took several items, valuing approximately $500.

All three investigations are ongoing, and police state they are believed to be related with possibly the same unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service or Crime Stoppers.