Provincial Police are looking for two suspects after a break and enter at a business in Lakeshore.

Just before 2 a.m. on Saturday January 4th, the OPP say two people arrived in a white SUV, broke into a building in the 1000 block of County Road 22 and made off with a number of items including liquor, cigarettes and cash.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a GMC Terrain.

The first suspect is described as white, heavy set, with a grey beard and was wearing plaid green pajama pants and dark loafters.

The second suspect is thin, was dressed all in black and was wearing a white mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.