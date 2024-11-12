Canada Post service could be disrupted as early as Friday morning.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says it received notice Tuesday from Canada Post that postal workers will be locked out of work as of 8 a.m. Friday if agreements cannot be reached for the Urban Postal Operations and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers (RSMC) bargaining units.

CUPW issued a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post earlier in the day .

"Our goal has always been to reach negotiated collective agreements that support the long-term success of our public post office, while addressing the real issues our members face daily," said Jan Simpson, CUPW National President. "Canada Post has the ability to make that happen without any job action, but it needs to come to the bargaining table and resolve both new and longstanding issues."

CUPW and Canada Post have been bargaining for almost a year.

The union is asking for fair wages, safer working conditions and the right for workers – today and in the future – to retire with dignity, and new services at the public post office.

The union rejected Canada Post's latest contract offer that included annual wage increases that amounted to 11.5 per cent over four years.

It also offered protection of the defined benefit pension for current employees, as well as job security and health benefits.