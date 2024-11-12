The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.

The notice is for both the union's urban and rural bargaining units.

In a release early Tuesday morning, the union says workers will be in a legal strike position as of Friday if negotiated settlements have not been reached.

However, the union says its national executive board has yet to decide if a job action will happen at the deadline, saying that will depend on Canada Post's actions at the bargaining table in the coming days.

Canada Post's latest contract offer included annual wage increases that amounted to 11.5 per cent over four years. It also offered protection of the defined benefit pension for current employees, as well as job security and health benefits.

The union has rejected the proposal.