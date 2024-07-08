A legendary Canadian artist is coming to Caesars Windsor this fall.

Burton Cummings & His Band will perform on The Colosseum stage on Friday October 18.



Cummings musical career started more than 60-years ago as he was the lead singer and songwriter with the original The Guess Who.



With The Guess Who, Cummings earned recognition for the first U.S. Platinum album by a Canadian artist.



As a solo artist, Cummings received the first quadruple-platinum Canadian-produced album.



Some of his solo hits include: "Stand Tall," "I’m Scared," "You Saved My Soul," and "My Own Way to Rock."



Presale tickets for the show go on sale this Wednesday, July 10 and tickets to the general public go on sale on Friday, July 12.

