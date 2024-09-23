The Belle Vue National Historic site in Amherstburg could soon be brought back to life as council Monday night will discuss a proposal for the restoration.

The town currently owns the manor and the 16 acres it sits on, following the acquisition in 2016.



The report recommends council proceed with negotiations with Amico/Loop, one of three proposals that was deemed to be financially viable and feasible.



Councillor Linden Crain says the proposal calls for development on the property.



"They're hoping to build about 52 semi-detached homes, the manor itself they're looking to have hotel rooms, a spa, restaurant, public gallery/event space, and then subsequent to that they're also going to have a building for another hotel, another 24 rooms, pool house, outdoor pavilion and greenspace."



Negotiations would include Amico/Loop agreeing to the restoration and on-going preservation of the Belle Vue Manor, with continued public access.



The agreement would also involve the town selling the manor and property to Amico/Loop.



A recent survey on the issued garnered 371 participants and Crain says 360 of respondents identified as Amherstburg residents.



"The results came back with 63.2 per cent of respondents do not consider it a priority for the town to retain ownership of the Belle Vue property. So that's exactly what administration is preparing for us on Monday."



Crain says he would like to see something done with the property sooner rather than later.



"I was sixteen when the town acquired it and nothing has really happened yet, and I really would not like to see this be pushed to the next council. I think this council needs to make a decision and activate this space and really perhaps move to the next step with this proposal in front of us."



Amherstburg council meets 6 p.m. Monday.



-With files from CTV Windsor

