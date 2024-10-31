A municipality in Essex County is looking to install a commemorative decorative crosswalk to honour veterans.

Administration in Amherstburg will be presenting a report to councillors Friday afternoon at a special council meeting.

According to the agenda, town staff is asking council for approval to proceed with the installation of the commemorative crosswalk.

Councillor Linden Crain says if approved, the town will work with the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Malden Branch 157 on the crosswalk and the cost cannot exceed $5,000.

He says Amherstburg got the idea from the City of Hamilton.

"How this all started is residents on Facebook were posting a photo of a project that was recently completed in Hamilton where they put a Remembrance Day themed crosswalk at one of their intersections," he says Crain. "So the town is looking to do the very same downtown."

Crain says if approved, administration would like to have the crosswalk ready for Remembrance Day.

"Folks in the community are probably wondering why this is coming up so quickly," says Crain. "It is the goal of administration to have this done in advance of Remembrance Day in November so that's the reason it's being brought forward now."

He says he does not want the crosswalk to include a poppy.

"I just felt that if there was a poppy on the crosswalk and people walking over top of it, it sends a different message right," says Crain. "From my understanding this won't include any type of poppy actually on the pavement."

Crain says a location for the crosswalk has not been selected.

He anticipates administration to recommend some locations at Friday's meeting.

Remembrance Day is Monday, November 11.